As Texas Instrs (TXN) Shares Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increased by $885,324 Its Holding; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Cut Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding by $352,000 as Stock Value Rose

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj analyzed 4,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $880,000, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $46.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 2.81 million shares traded or 30.35% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 226,850 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.03M, up from 219,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 3.94M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Capital Management Limited has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 4,761 were reported by Amer Natl Registered Advisor Inc. Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 575,600 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. The Louisiana-based Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Advsr Capital Mgmt Limited invested 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.17% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 20,282 shares. Pitcairn holds 16,596 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth owns 2,579 shares. Rech And Management Company reported 350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornercap Counsel Inc reported 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Blair William Il reported 215,043 shares. Bokf Na holds 126,547 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.6% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested in 2.42% or 25,710 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 2.97 million shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Texas Instruments is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (TXN) – Nasdaq" on February 12, 2019

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,163 shares to 257,440 shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,952 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.18 million for 19.50 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is American Electric Power Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:AEP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance" on August 31, 2019