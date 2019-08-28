As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Value Rose, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Raised Holding; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $3.67 Million

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.92M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 5.62 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 03/05/2018 – Merck’s snapshot of positive data for frontline lung cancer niche triggers a new scramble for quick Keytruda OK $MRK; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO RULES OUT TAKEOVERS LARGER THAN 500 MLN EUR AS LONG AS NET DEBT ABOVE 2 TIMES ADJ EBITDA, AIM IS TO BE BELOW 2 TIMES THIS YEAR

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 3.68M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct owns 2.35M shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. General Invsts has invested 1.53% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 2.02 million shares. Lynch And Associates In owns 100,286 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Cutler Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,000 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 553,493 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 6,298 are held by Rafferty Asset Management. Mitchell Capital has invested 0.83% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1.24 million shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Cap Ca holds 21,739 shares. Harvest Capital holds 15,202 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated reported 2.35% stake. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Com reported 34,794 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Inv has invested 0.88% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Girard Prns Limited holds 1.56% or 100,578 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,000 shares to 54,800 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Morgan Stanley reported 3.03M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability holds 464,907 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs holds 0.07% or 8,084 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Tru holds 0.12% or 87,081 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kings Point Cap invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. National Asset Management Inc holds 0.19% or 14,350 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 391,509 shares. Shine Advisory Ser owns 80 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 5,619 shares. Old Dominion Capital stated it has 68,665 shares. Schroder Management Grp accumulated 0.5% or 2.91 million shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares to 2,623 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,596 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).