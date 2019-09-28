As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Value Rose, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Raised Its Position by $28.74 Million; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined, 10-15 Associates Has Upped Holding

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 252,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.97 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570.22M, up from 4.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.01M shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN)

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 178,776 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 167,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84M shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 573,589 shares. 614,583 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can. Kbc Grp Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 155,395 shares. Paradigm Asset reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 32,504 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt owns 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 54,945 shares. Loews Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 443,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 11,260 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 6,014 shares. Boston Prns owns 7.20M shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resources stated it has 182,552 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 5,744 were accumulated by Foundation Res Management. Financial Advisers Lc has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 49,517 shares. Old National National Bank In holds 0.29% or 102,387 shares.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 66,720 shares to 6.33M shares, valued at $502.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 495,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.88M shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).