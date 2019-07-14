As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Value Rose, Skba Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Titan Machinery (TITN) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Decreased Its Position by $562,350

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) by 49.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 37,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,550 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 75,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 152,416 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has declined 16.55% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 2% Position in Titan Machinery; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 91.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 36,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. The insider Barker Ellen sold $145,203. Another trade for 5,960 shares valued at $601,658 was sold by Whitaker Darla H. Van Haren Julie had sold 3,953 shares worth $402,732. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400. DELAGI R GREGORY sold $3.37 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. 7,800 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $785,791 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 24.45 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Generation Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4.48% or 5.78 million shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fort Lp, Maryland-based fund reported 18,944 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 18,659 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement has invested 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Robecosam Ag holds 0.53% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 120,300 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 3.76M shares. , a Missouri-based fund reported 1,406 shares. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Co stated it has 64,591 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 34,400 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Colony Group Ltd Llc holds 17,479 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.01% stake. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc has 1,946 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 31,350 shares to 185,700 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 133,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 19,747 shares to 225,278 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).