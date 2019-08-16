As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Value Rose, Pathstone Family Office Cut Stake by $329,616; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Opus Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $488,000 as Market Value Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 183 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 3,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 1.63 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 1.35M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 162,764 shares to 183,274 shares, valued at $22.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 42,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership holds 3.82M shares. Groesbeck Inv Corporation Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,464 shares. Cipher LP invested in 50,581 shares. Savant Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 4,174 shares. Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement has 0.23% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,619 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Natl Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 36,950 shares. Hillsdale Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 410 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 93,498 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Rech And Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,060 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 4,507 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 676 shares. Skba Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Bank Of Mount Dora Svcs accumulated 61,256 shares or 2.86% of the stock.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.77 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.99 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Finance Strategies Inc owns 2,719 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc reported 1.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 769 are owned by Hilton Ltd Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York, New York-based fund reported 87,207 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc holds 1,674 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 2.96M shares. Dubuque Bank Company has 7,634 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 3.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 180,307 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.98M shares. 85,491 are owned by Vantage Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability. Proffitt Goodson Inc accumulated 395 shares. First Natl Tru reported 0.78% stake. Adirondack Trust Communications stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).