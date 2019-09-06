As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Value Rose, Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Raised Position; Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered Ameren (AEE) Stake by $423,984; Stock Rose

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 20,774 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 693,381 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 846,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.30M, up from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $127.17. About 1.36 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). West Oak Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.17% or 17,668 shares. Beech Hill accumulated 3,350 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company reported 142,428 shares. Bb&T owns 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 39,167 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 246,009 shares. American Money Ltd Company holds 9,660 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 897,026 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Botty Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 2,590 shares. 71,145 were reported by Cambridge Investment. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Randolph has invested 2.47% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lincoln Natl Corporation owns 2,924 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 853,850 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Co owns 5,984 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.45M for 13.09 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,403 shares. Baillie Gifford accumulated 349,085 shares. Duncker Streett And Communication accumulated 5,442 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Smith Graham And Invest Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 48,370 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 838 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc invested 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.15% or 24,079 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 2,181 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Pnc Fincl Group Inc holds 29,809 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 146 shares. First Republic Inv reported 5,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Secs Lc stated it has 4,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).