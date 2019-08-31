As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Price Rose, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Upped Its Position; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $755,780

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 39,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 51,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 3,280 shares to 3,280 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,981 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Finance Ma has invested 1.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cleararc Capital reported 22,753 shares. Horan Ltd Liability Corp has 430 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 5,421 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.03% or 94,428 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 0.19% or 56,102 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta accumulated 29,389 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Everett Harris & Ca invested in 0.01% or 2,609 shares. 5,930 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al owns 21,325 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 59,862 were reported by Cadence Limited Liability Company. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Com owns 246,009 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc owns 41,422 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 18,374 shares to 56,374 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 23,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 88,229 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 799,481 shares stake. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp Ny holds 61,278 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Axiom International Investors Limited Com De holds 1.03% or 536,910 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru Company accumulated 56,511 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Avalon Advisors Limited Com holds 0.02% or 12,023 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Twin Capital Inc invested in 369,250 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,600 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 123,912 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.38% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 467,101 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 13,979 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lockheed Martin Management holds 148,200 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 595 shares. Baltimore reported 4,926 shares stake.

