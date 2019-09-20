As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Price Rose, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Decreased by $29.61 Million Its Holding; Camarda Financial Advisors Raised Keycorp New (KEY) Position by $1.64 Million as Stock Value Rose

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 301606.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 96,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 96,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 4.63M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 259,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.87 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $128.83. About 2.68M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $50.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,152 shares to 14,653 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 26,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,645 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Investment owns 663,259 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Llc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Victory Capital Inc has 732,828 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 80,840 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Ltd Co has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The Us-based Ancora Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 62,038 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corporation. Ls Inv Advsr Lc invested in 0.05% or 47,649 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Corp New York has 0.09% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 34,575 shares. Comerica State Bank accumulated 0.14% or 1.01 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 377,434 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 7,604 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 2,579 are held by Willow Creek Wealth Management. Notis has 0.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Mai Capital Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ativo Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 16,160 shares. 975,773 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Beacon Finance Group reported 15,510 shares. First Merchants invested in 5,797 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department holds 0.02% or 1,863 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 2.27M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Schroder Mgmt accumulated 0.32% or 2.56M shares. 32,670 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insur. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 422,712 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Stevens Mngmt LP accumulated 8,097 shares.

