As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Price Rose, Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Private Wealth Partners Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Has Trimmed by $532,480

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 363,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.12M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $129.18. About 1.63M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,515 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 23,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 133,773 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 176,306 shares to 928,841 shares, valued at $152.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment reported 18,950 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 34,334 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.16% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Co owns 246,009 shares. 3,475 are held by Private Advsr. Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,932 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has 0.43% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 18,659 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Management stated it has 10,285 shares. Iberiabank Corporation invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co invested in 0.63% or 61,754 shares. Financial Management Professionals has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Greenleaf holds 13,146 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0.62% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation & owns 2,051 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 193,091 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.90 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $24.42 million activity. The insider Van Haren Julie sold 15,798 shares worth $1.60M. Flessner Kyle M had sold 9,270 shares worth $936,455. $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 33,371 shares valued at $3.37 million was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. Shares for $702,392 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. XIE BING also sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, February 12.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 15,293 shares to 261,023 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Stone Minerals L P.

