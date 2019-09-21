As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Price Rose, Holder Prudential Plc Has Lifted Its Holding; Trimas (TRS) Market Value Declined While Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $600,000

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% . The institutional investor held 182,124 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 202,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 160,588 shares traded or 20.19% up from the average. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 23/03/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.60 TO $1.75, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75; 19/04/2018 – DJ TriMas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRS); 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 3% COMPARED TO 2017

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 7,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 30,665 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 23,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62M shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prns invested in 0% or 120 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Limited owns 390,145 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 65,855 shares. Cadinha Ltd Llc stated it has 6,200 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Joel Isaacson Com Ltd invested in 1,887 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Limited Limited holds 0% or 141 shares. Sageworth Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Horrell Cap Mgmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 297 shares. 7,101 are held by Budros Ruhlin Roe. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.39% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 224,204 shares. Markston Intll Lc has 19,272 shares. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 10,185 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru Communications, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,804 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 0.42% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRS’s profit will be $22.62 million for 15.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by TriMas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.