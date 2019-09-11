As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Price Rose, Holder Pathstone Family Office Lowered Holding by $329,616; Ternium Sa (TX) Stake Has Raised by Dalton Investments Llc

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 183 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 3,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.04. About 4.73 million shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 149,700 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 132,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 5.72% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 559,835 shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.28B for 22.52 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,345 shares to 1,711 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) by 1.39 million shares to 156,745 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 897,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,425 shares, and cut its stake in China Online Ed Group.

