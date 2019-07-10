As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Price Rose, Holder Laffer Investments Has Lowered Stake; Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Trimmed Stake as Stock Rose

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 1,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,930 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92B, down from 38,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 3.84 million shares traded or 19.39% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability holds 8,624 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 113,435 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 87,964 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.31% or 182,576 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). London Of Virginia holds 1.36% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. New York-based Laurion Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% or 852,019 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 11,449 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 3.92M shares. 662,429 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 59,876 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,197 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa owns 2,030 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,481 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. BAHAI AHMAD had sold 26,963 shares worth $2.80 million. Van Haren Julie had sold 15,798 shares worth $1.60 million on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 6,648 shares valued at $683,813 was made by BLINN MARK A on Tuesday, January 29. ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34M worth of stock. $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Barker Ellen. DELAGI R GREGORY sold $3.37M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 23.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent by 476 shares to 11,005 shares, valued at $280.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited by 1,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,798 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors holds 20,571 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tradition Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 58,493 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tiaa Cref Limited Company holds 3.22M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 43,216 shares. 20,923 are owned by Cleararc. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Com has 6,457 shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 43,236 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 604 shares. 8,931 were reported by Whitnell. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4,555 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hemenway Tru has invested 0.27% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.19% or 724,000 shares. Bridges Mngmt reported 63,590 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,315 shares to 15,829 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).