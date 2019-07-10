As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Price Rose, Harris Associates LP Cut by $2.44 Million Its Holding; As Cott Que (COT) Market Value Declined, Banbury Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.99 Million

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 23,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.82 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404.95 million, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 617,109 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd holds 41,951 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 936,651 shares. Nordea Mgmt stated it has 211,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% or 35,850 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lodge Hill Cap Llc has 0.99% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 248,008 shares. Clearbridge Lc invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Eagle Asset Management reported 0.07% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 9,283 shares. Legal And General Pcl holds 0% or 80,447 shares. Advisory Service Net holds 0% or 66 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 5,657 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff Incorporated reported 71,512 shares stake. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 80,206 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 1.25 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.08 million for 54.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cott Corporation (COT) CEO Tom Harrington on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cott Corporation (COT) CEO Thomas Harrington on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cott Corp. (COT) Should Use Weakness to Acquire Rival Farmer Brothers (FARM) – BMO – StreetInsider.com” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cott to Present at the BMO Farm to Market Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cott acquires Mountain Valley Spring Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. $499,004 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by Harrington Thomas on Tuesday, February 26. Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of stock or 51,405 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SOXX, NVDA, TXN, AMD – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Under-the-Radar Stories in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Semiconductor Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Slides on Positive Q2 Forecast – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: PH, COG, ADC, TXN, AFL – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 23.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392 worth of stock. XIE BING sold $2.21M worth of stock or 21,337 shares. 3,953 shares were sold by Van Haren Julie, worth $402,732. 33,371 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $3.37M were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. Kozanian Hagop H sold $929,627 worth of stock. CARP DANIEL A had sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53 million.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 8,950 shares to 57,465 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 204,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,592 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sarl reported 32,860 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.74% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Whitnell & holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 80,104 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. American Natl Bank has invested 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Nomura Holdg invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Prudential Public Ltd Llc owns 23,509 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trustco Bancorp N Y invested in 1.37% or 11,475 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 15,630 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware reported 13,823 shares stake. Finemark Retail Bank And Trust holds 0.48% or 77,260 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pictet Cie (Europe) stated it has 4,455 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.