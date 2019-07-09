As Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Value Rose, Holder Hartford Financial Management Cut Stake; As Assurant (AIZ) Shares Declined, Dearborn Partners Raised Its Stake

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $115.43. About 1.35M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 4,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,212 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82 million, up from 173,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.25. About 182,045 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,638 shares to 43,960 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SOXX, NVDA, TXN, AMD – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: TXN, IRDM, X – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 163,016 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 5,595 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 391,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1,137 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,445 shares. Diligent Lc reported 3,343 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 186,910 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wade G W holds 0.03% or 3,044 shares in its portfolio. Clark Grp has invested 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Investment House Ltd has invested 1.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Greenleaf has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 13,146 shares. Barclays Plc owns 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2.20 million shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Van Haren Julie also sold $1.60 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. 7,000 shares valued at $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 23,174 shares valued at $2.34 million was made by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31. ANDERSKOUV NIELS also sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Shares for $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. 21,337 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $2.21M on Friday, January 25.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 23.85 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei owns 16,214 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 97,980 are owned by Natixis. Moreover, Ameritas Ptnrs has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 931 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 99,840 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 5,020 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 10,349 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Victory Capital Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 4,311 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). First Republic Inv holds 0.03% or 57,154 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 4,644 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 203,958 shares.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Protect Your Portfolio And Increase Returns By Focusing On Earnings Trends – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NB Private Equity: Monthly NAV Update for March 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Assurant Inc (AIZ) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Assurant (AIZ) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.