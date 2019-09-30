As Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $626,067; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Hyman Charles D Has Raised Its Position

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 3,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 233,611 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.29 million, up from 230,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 67.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 5,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 2,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308,000, down from 7,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.26M shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 160 shares stake. Michigan-based Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sun Life Finance stated it has 758 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Invest Llc has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 253,970 shares. Sirios Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.33% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). South State reported 10,185 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,830 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Td Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Tennessee-based fund reported 393 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.22% or 436,700 shares. 25,946 are held by Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% or 511 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman, New York-based fund reported 219,276 shares. Community Bank Na holds 22,268 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (Put) by 92,800 shares to 126,100 shares, valued at $20.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 305,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (Put).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,743 shares to 101,145 shares, valued at $36.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

