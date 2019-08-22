As Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Has Trimmed by $9.07 Million Its Position; Martingale Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 32.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 85,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 175,170 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58M, down from 260,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 820,377 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 16,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 71,195 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 54,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $219.96. About 10,144 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 39,196 shares to 9,012 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,503 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. Another trade for 686 shares valued at $165,024 was bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 3,353 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 31,644 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 9,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 11,000 shares. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 119,745 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 8,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Co Na has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Svcs Automobile Association reported 4,631 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 66,688 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 0.14% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Cambridge Investment Incorporated accumulated 5,556 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Cap Inc holds 23,977 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 39,172 shares. Schroder Gru has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Investment Lc holds 3,340 shares. Aspen Inv Management Inc invested in 0.32% or 4,361 shares. 260,570 are held by Wesbanco Comml Bank. The Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.1% or 150,725 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 56,239 shares stake. The California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Victory Capital Management accumulated 48,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.37% stake. Gabelli Investment Advisers holds 3,000 shares. Moreover, Telemus Ltd Llc has 0.49% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Leavell Investment Management reported 38,060 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,079 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.43% or 142,613 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 18,109 shares to 57,974 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 25,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.06 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

