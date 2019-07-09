As Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Cut by $29.37 Million Its Holding; Aflac (AFL) Stock Rose While Loudon Investment Management Cut Its Position by $364,000

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 1.37M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 277,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,581 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.55M, down from 555,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $115.53. About 1.38 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN)

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares to 8,025 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,721 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.66 million for 13.17 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca, a California-based fund reported 49,345 shares. 1832 Asset Lp invested in 34,189 shares. M&T Bank Corp reported 0.04% stake. Greatmark Prtnrs accumulated 6.24% or 395,354 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 8,094 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 21,020 shares. Stephens Ar owns 145,147 shares. 300 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Fdx holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 20,019 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 245,900 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 310 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 377,168 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Savant Cap Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 3,350 were accumulated by Old Second State Bank Of Aurora. Fincl Advantage, a Maryland-based fund reported 646 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. 37,880 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares with value of $1.82M were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 was made by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 were sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400. Shares for $2.80M were sold by BAHAI AHMAD. ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34M worth of stock. Kozanian Hagop H also sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, January 30. $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Communication Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 4,484 shares. Eagle Ridge has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fulton Bancorp Na invested in 0.08% or 10,302 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp invested 0.27% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Curbstone Mgmt Corporation stated it has 8,440 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability invested in 2.27M shares or 0.56% of the stock. Sky Inv Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 1.88% or 48,218 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited reported 310,876 shares. Culbertson A N invested 0.83% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tci Wealth stated it has 1,808 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa invested in 3.38% or 279,700 shares. Mu Invs Ltd has 3.73% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 55,100 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability owns 17,479 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,600 shares. National Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.38% or 6,446 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 28,117 shares to 178,004 shares, valued at $31.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 293,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 23.87 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.