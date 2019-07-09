As Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Stock Rose, Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Cut Holding by $821,394; Orrstown Financial Services Has Boosted Its Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $618,189 as Stock Price Rose

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 7,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 947,613 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.51 million, down from 955,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.93. About 2.42 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 7886.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 15,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,052 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 10.97 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 11/05/2018 – Dimensional Advisors Adds Aptiv, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies has invested 0.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.01% or 80,013 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Limited accumulated 97,088 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0.13% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust stated it has 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 52.57M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 9,750 shares stake. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 67,410 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.94 million shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 16,810 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 0.71% or 40,000 shares. Cordasco Network owns 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1,284 shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Llc owns 1.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.10 million shares. Park National Corporation Oh owns 54,477 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sun Life has 0.38% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036 worth of stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU) by 7,565 shares to 1,602 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,085 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (NYSE:HIG).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. BLINN MARK A sold $683,813 worth of stock or 6,648 shares. BAHAI AHMAD had sold 26,963 shares worth $2.80M on Friday, January 25. TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19M worth of stock. XIE BING sold $2.21 million worth of stock. Van Haren Julie also sold $402,732 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $743,400 worth of stock was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 59,024 shares to 134,496 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Carters Inc Com (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc owns 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,928 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,656 shares stake. Legacy Private Tru invested in 0.84% or 66,794 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt stated it has 3.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 94,428 shares. Moreover, Kepos LP has 0.45% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 269,888 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 514,930 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Benin Management owns 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,645 shares. Paragon Management accumulated 10,952 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Lc has invested 0.99% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 15,895 were accumulated by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Hightower Lta reported 29,389 shares stake. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability holds 1,137 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 437,000 shares.