As Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Valuation Declined, Wasatch Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Fayerweather Charles Has Increased Its Disney (DIS) Position by $391,380 as Stock Rose

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 148,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68M, up from 908,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 319,266 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,516 shares to 68,741 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 15,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,257 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Capital (TCBI) Down 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Capital (TCBI) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Webster Financial (WBS) Q1 Earnings Top, Stock Slips 2.6% – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,490 activity.

