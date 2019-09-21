As Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Stock Price Declined, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Raised Its Position by $5.97 Million; As West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Cut Holding by $3.05 Million

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 97,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 271,587 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.67M, up from 173,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 491,669 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 726,428 shares traded or 125.02% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 27,356 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $18.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 187,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,185 shares, and cut its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold TCBI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 3.07% more from 46.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Communication holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc has invested 0.14% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 119,608 are held by Natixis. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 188,784 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 20,373 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 467 shares. Sei has 170,463 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 151,487 shares. Piedmont Inv, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,853 shares. 140,570 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 36,488 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,694 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Dallas bankâ€™s survey of business leaders finds optimism on economy slips – Dallas Business Journal” on March 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shareholders Are Down 40% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in the Best Texas Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11 million for 51.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.