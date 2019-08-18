As Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Stock Declined, Holder Granahan Investment Management Has Trimmed by $565,920 Its Holding; Tremblant Capital Group Has Boosted Its Target (TGT) Holding

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 95,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 460,263 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94 million, up from 365,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.86M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 10,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The hedge fund held 74,291 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 84,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 452,908 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 220,796 shares to 20,404 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 28,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,893 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.46M for 9.00 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 137,545 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions reported 3,028 shares. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Intll Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Oppenheimer reported 6,000 shares. First Advisors Lp has 184,496 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Management reported 156,061 shares. Advisory Svcs Net has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Moreover, Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 8,555 are held by Us National Bank De. Blackrock invested in 4.54M shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 8,302 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 28 are held by Paragon Capital Mngmt Lc. Amer Century Cos stated it has 0.04% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Brinker Inc holds 0.03% or 16,304 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 275,949 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $70.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil And Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 241,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD).