As Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Raised Its Holding; Hood River Capital Management Has Boosted Its Encore Wire (WIRE) Position by $10.93 Million

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 121.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 65,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 543,604 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 136.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 191,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 332,089 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, up from 140,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 54,012 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLI) by 712,100 shares to 404,490 shares, valued at $30.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,000 shares, and cut its stake in Communication Services Select Sector Spdr Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Voloridge Inv Management Llc has 38,662 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs reported 25,033 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.02% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp accumulated 28,264 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 170,590 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Dupont Mgmt Corp invested in 5,699 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davis Ptnrs Limited owns 200,000 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc owns 2,683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 22,272 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 14,832 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability owns 38 shares. Aqr Mgmt invested in 123,338 shares.

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Capital Bank launches eMortgages – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Stock Valuations Cheapest in Almost 10 Years: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dicernaâ„¢ Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UK holiday-makers feel early hit from pound’s new Brexit fall – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. Announces Form 10 Registration Statement Now Effective – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Exicure Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 7,041 shares stake. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 94,614 shares. State Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 295,365 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 8,600 shares. 27,708 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can. First Mercantile stated it has 0.05% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 158,887 shares. Glenmede Na owns 274 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Metropolitan Life Ins Company has 0.05% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Principal Fin Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 173,905 shares. Everence Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 3,540 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3,067 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 8,691 shares to 210,376 shares, valued at $14.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 38,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 946,986 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).