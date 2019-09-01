As Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) Share Value Declined, Holder Polaris Capital Management Cut by $1.97 Million Its Holding; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Puzo Michael J Decreased Position by $326,427

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 61,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 63,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 10.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.12M, down from 10.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 14.43 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT LABOR FEDERATION WARNS IT MAY TAKE ACTION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED – LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, 0.05% W/V IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – TEVA: LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF HELSINN’S ALOXI IN U.S; 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,800 shares to 445,429 shares, valued at $45.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.