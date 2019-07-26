As Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) Share Price Declined, Polaris Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Shareholder Bluefin Trading Lifted Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Holding

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 454.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 464,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 566,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 102,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 461,619 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.12 million, down from 10.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 18.59 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 17/04/2018 – Teva to Present New Data Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas at 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS ON APRIL 4 UNITS OF CO FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $2.10 million activity. The insider FICHTHORN JOHN bought 93,742 shares worth $2.75 million. 79,696 shares were sold by Southwell Gavin, worth $3.21M on Friday, February 1. GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, March 20. On Friday, February 1 the insider Hershberger Michael D sold $1.97M.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,971 shares to 6,429 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 808 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,307 are held by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 19,962 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.07% or 41,913 shares. Oz Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 161,600 shares. 500 are held by Optimum Investment. Morgan Stanley owns 223,742 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 0.32% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 9,000 shares. Argent Capital Management Lc owns 83,320 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 39,065 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.21% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 74,300 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Principal Financial Gru Inc reported 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). River Road Asset Lc reported 0.24% stake. Caprock Gru accumulated 58,940 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,600 shares to 199,942 shares, valued at $49.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC).