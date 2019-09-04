As Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Stock Price Declined, Old West Investment Management Lifted by $2.42 Million Its Stake; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Stake in Banner (BANR) Lowered by $3.59 Million as Share Value Rose

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) by 621.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 161,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 187,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 25,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 15.97M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 26/03/2018 – TEVA – LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA DELAYED-RELEASE TABLETS, 1.2 G, IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 07/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – NOTE OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill accuses Teva of ‘stonewalling’ her probe into the opioid crisis

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 66,418 shares as the company's stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 164,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, down from 230,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 89,893 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $35.88M for 12.54 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Ejf Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 5,408 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 42,500 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% or 3.42M shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 171,771 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York reported 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Ls Advisors Limited Co holds 966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 28,953 shares in its portfolio. Bailard holds 0.03% or 9,330 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Company reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 46,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 11,958 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 11,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 16,169 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Banner's (NASDAQ:BANR) Share Price Gain of 37% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26,200 shares to 263,118 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 70,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Westn Finl Inc.