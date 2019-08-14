As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Valuation Declined, Holder Thornburg Investment Management Decreased Stake by $3.06 Million; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $571,662 as Stock Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 203,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.30 million, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 39.06 million shares traded or 88.81% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharm says FDA to decide on migraine drug on Sept 16; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 03/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Teva Pharmaceuticals – 05/15/2018; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 23/05/2018 – The debt-ridden company is counting on the drug – fremanezumab – along with Huntington’s treatment Austedo, to help it return to growth

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $269.38. About 1.68 million shares traded or 13.91% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.38 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

