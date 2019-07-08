As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Valuation Declined, Holder Blair William & Company Has Cut by $329,145 Its Holding; Basswood Capital Management Lifted Its Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Position by $1.79 Million

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 21,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,458 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 117,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 21.18M shares traded or 23.11% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, up from 347,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 6,107 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). 13,861 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 30,499 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 112,131 shares. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 2,337 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 51 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 6,710 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 11,000 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 198,000 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $64.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 125,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,172 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $100,335 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $58,800 were sold by KRIPITZ JEFFREY H on Thursday, January 31.

