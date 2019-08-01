As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Highfields Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $97.50 Million; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holder Hmi Capital Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 6.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 5.30M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.03M, down from 11.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 12.23 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 26/03/2018 – TEVA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA IN UNITED STATES; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 23/05/2018 – The debt-ridden company is counting on the drug – fremanezumab – along with Huntington’s treatment Austedo, to help it return to growth; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80M, down from 6.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 3.04 million shares traded or 125.49% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL SALES 39.82 BLN RUPEES VS 35.33 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN MADE BY FIRSTGROUP WITHOUT AGREEMENT OR APPROVAL OF APOLLO; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 744 MLN RUPEES VS 706.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRM APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS PREPARING TO TAKE DIAMOND RESORTS PUBLIC IN THE COMING MONTHS – WSJ, CITING; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NCDS NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES WITHIN OVERALL BORROWING LIMITS OF CO; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO ASSET AND FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF DWELLOP AS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT ON AND CHANGE OF SHARE OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss/Shr 34c

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $601.49M for 3.56 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.