As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Boosted Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding Maintained by Focused Investors Llc

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $113.93. About 6.42 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 492,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.44 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 24.00 million shares traded or 37.33% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda® in the United States; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 19/04/2018 – PAXMAN AB (PUBL) PAX.ST – LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD; 23/03/2018 – TEVA: LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF HELSINN’S ALOXI IN U.S; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28,000 shares to 681,800 shares, valued at $32.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,700 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.