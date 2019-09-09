As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Declined, Highfields Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $97.50 Million; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Trimmed Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) Holding by $339,500

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 13,725 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 17,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.54. About 1.84M shares traded or 59.32% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 6.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 5.30M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.03 million, down from 11.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 22.15M shares traded or 8.42% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 15/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to stakes in Teva and Monsanto in the first quarter; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $644.24M for 3.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Lp holds 2.5% or 215,000 shares. Franklin Resources holds 395,843 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 73,500 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 2.20M shares. Oppenheimer And, a New York-based fund reported 2,410 shares. Dupont Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 1,882 shares. Moreover, Bessemer has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 57 shares. 14 were reported by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 2,798 shares. Driehaus Capital Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 6,439 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Provident Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,900 shares stake. First Merchants Corp has invested 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 131,694 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 10,513 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 24.65 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr I (RHHBY) by 17,492 shares to 584,276 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 64,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).