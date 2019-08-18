As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shares Declined, Highfields Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $97.50 Million; Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lowered Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holding as Share Price Rose

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 6.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 5.30M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.03M, down from 11.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 17.85M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: TEVA, MON, MU & more; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE ALSO ISSUED FOR 46 JOBS AT TEVA PARSIPPANY PLANT; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 32.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 17,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $170.02. About 934,549 shares traded or 175.78% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 47,912 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,518 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Atlanta Mngmt L L C stated it has 0.3% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Twin Tree Management Lp stated it has 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). South Dakota Council holds 5,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 158,671 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,764 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 183,793 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Limited Company has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 16 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De reported 265,667 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication holds 2,134 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 32,288 shares. 61,033 were accumulated by Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Com.

