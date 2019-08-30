As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shares Declined, Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Value Rose While Integrys Wealth Advisors Trimmed by $305,177 Its Stake

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 174,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98M, down from 178,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 1.53 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 839,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 11.68 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $4.81B; 13/03/2018 – #3 Teva calls off CGRP drug discovery and development pact, returns preclinical asset to Sosei @AmberTongPW; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS ON APRIL 4 UNITS OF CO FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 26/04/2018 – Teva to reduce size of board after June shareholder’s’ meeting; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.32 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd accumulated 1.13M shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.71 million shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks stated it has 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Smithbridge Asset Management De has 42,208 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6,230 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,628 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sumitomo Life stated it has 52,030 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 73,141 shares. M Secs stated it has 0.54% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bonness Incorporated owns 1.7% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 32,700 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 2.26% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mason Street Limited Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 250,564 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 423,288 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi has 0.19% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bahl And Gaynor reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

