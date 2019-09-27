As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Share Value Declined, Bluemountain Capital Management Boosted Stake by $4.85 Million; As Green Plains (GPRE) Stock Price Declined, Mangrove Partners Has Boosted Stake

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 382,323 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 538,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.99M, up from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 20.92M shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to stakes in Teva and Monsanto in the first quarter; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,751 are held by Art Advsrs Limited Liability. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 27,844 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 120,529 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,716 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 36,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 780,645 shares. Vanguard Inc owns 3.37M shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Ameritas Inv Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,369 shares. Charles Schwab Inc reported 742,347 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 11,810 shares. D E Shaw reported 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Campbell Com Invest Adviser Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 42,974 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

