As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Highfields Capital Management LP Cut Stake by $97.50 Million; Bb&T (BBT) Holder Brown Advisory Has Increased Its Holding

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 6.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.30M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.03M, down from 11.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 16.83 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 13,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,852 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 66,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 3.34M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $600.14 million for 4.17 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

