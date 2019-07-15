As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Share Price Declined, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Boosted Its Holding; Moon Capital Management LP Increases Position in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 1.34M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 11.91M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF C ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER® TABLETS, A GENERIC VERSION OF C CONCERTA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADHD; 07/03/2018 – Teva Sells $4.5 Billion of Junk Bonds in High-Yield Debut Deal; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 23/05/2018 – The debt-ridden company is counting on the drug – fremanezumab – along with Huntington’s treatment Austedo, to help it return to growth; 26/03/2018 – Teva Pharma: Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets Treat Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis; 05/04/2018 – EGALET – LAWSUIT FILED FOR TEVA’S INFRINGEMENT OF A PATENT FOR ARYMO ER LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS WITH THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENCE EVALUATIONS; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares to 555,258 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 252,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,737 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 19,791 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0% or 890 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Ls Advisors Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 47,855 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moody Bancshares Trust Division invested in 157 shares or 0% of the stock. Tyvor Cap Lc reported 898,305 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co has 26,595 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Group stated it has 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 264,463 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 7,001 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.07% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd invested in 0% or 38,700 shares. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

