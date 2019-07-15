As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Share Price Declined, Holder Brahman Capital Lowered Stake by $77.75 Million; Riverbridge Partners Has Increased Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $3.74 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 35,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 501,781 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.82M, up from 466,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 417,393 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77 million, down from 12.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 21.65 million shares traded or 23.88% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 03/05/2018 – TEVA HAS NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY TO REDUCE DEBT: CEO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY, NO PLANS FOR M&A ACTIVITY; 17/04/2018 – Teva to Present New Data Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas at 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 115,075 shares to 778,101 shares, valued at $50.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 85,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,195 shares, and cut its stake in Evolent Health Inc. Class A.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel Briefing: Chips Are Showing Weakness (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMD, MNST, ADI – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Analog Devices (ADI) Up 14% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: WM, ADI, WMB, XEL, CXO – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc reported 92,386 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 32,255 shares or 1% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited owns 0.18% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 186,810 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has 0.06% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oakworth Cap, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,361 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Company holds 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 724,450 shares. Alabama-based Leavell Inv Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Putnam Llc has 42,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office owns 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 4,660 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 0.24% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 7,843 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.75M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $590.56 million for 3.88 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.