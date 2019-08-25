As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Share Price Declined, Goldentree Asset Management LP Decreased Holding; As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shares Rose, Ajo LP Boosted Its Position by $3.25 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 839,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 13.96 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 23/03/2018 – TEVA: LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF HELSINN’S ALOXI IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Teva Sells $4.5 Billion of Junk Bonds in High-Yield Debut Deal

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 191,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 388,543 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 197,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 225,596 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $62.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.