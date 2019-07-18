As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Market Value Declined, Holder Continental Advisors Upped Holding; As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Gibraltar Capital Management Raised Stake

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 8.64M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 31,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 171,243 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 15.25 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 27/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT LABOR FEDERATION WARNS IT MAY TAKE ACTION; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 93,560 shares to 159,040 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (IBB) by 28,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37M and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,664 shares to 33,564 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,921 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).