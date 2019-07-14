As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Market Value Declined, Holder Brahman Capital Has Trimmed by $77.75 Million Its Holding; As Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Share Price Declined, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Upped Holding by $7.43 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.06M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77M, down from 12.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 11.00M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI® in the United States; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 165,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.57 million, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 351,070 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva launches 1% sodium hyaluronate in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EpiPen Shortage: Mylan (MYL) Stock Falls on Continued Scarce Supply – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of Tracleer® (bosentan) Tablets in the United States – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $608.27 million for 4.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Based On ROA, Banco Macro Is The World’s Most Profitable Bank – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is Macro Bank (BMA) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year? – Zacks.com” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Match, Aerojet, Banco Macro, Hallmark and FTI – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BMA vs. RY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Banco Macro SA (BMA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,100 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.