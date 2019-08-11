As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Market Value Declined, Highfields Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $97.50 Million; Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose While Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Increased Holding by $5.08 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 6.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 5.30 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.03 million, down from 11.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 19.40M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 07/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – NOTE OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Top research execs from Teva, Allergan recruited to help lead Axovant out of the R&D wasteland $AXON $AGN $TEVA; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI® in the United States

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co has invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 189,000 are held by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 38,939 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management has 0.61% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 71,500 shares. Nine Masts Limited accumulated 0.19% or 7,100 shares. Cim Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,698 shares. Arrow stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Howard Cap Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.08% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital holds 1.17% or 442,386 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 214,117 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 300 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,287 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 5.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TEVA, TTWO, BYND – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TEVA RBGLY CARB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva hit with pay-for-delay settlement – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Stocks Advance Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Drug Stocks With Unimaginably Low P/E Ratios – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.