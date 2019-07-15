As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Market Valuation Declined, Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake; As Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose, Holder Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.25 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $207.47. About 1.43 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 15/03/2018 – ? CME targets UK fintech […]; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT; 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4; 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 92.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 650,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,834 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, down from 704,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 11.13 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 23/03/2018 – TEVA: LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF HELSINN’S ALOXI IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 31.82 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37,896 shares to 111,920 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tower Cap Limited (Trc) has 0.07% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 7,213 shares. 1,780 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Motco accumulated 172 shares or 0% of the stock. Cypress Capital Grp Inc has invested 2.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mason Street Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 51,041 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 147,234 shares. 78,042 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability Co. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 43,753 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,276 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Liability Co reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Two Sigma Secs Limited Co has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Karpas Strategies Lc invested in 0.35% or 5,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset, a New York-based fund reported 21,200 shares. First Citizens State Bank Trust Com has invested 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,692 shares.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $608.27 million for 4.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

