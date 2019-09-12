As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Market Valuation Declined, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Boosted Its Holding; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $1.01 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $178.52. About 2.07M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.22 million shares as the company's stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.88 million, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 3.78 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golden Entmt Inc Com by 970,900 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $37.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA).

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Reminds Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Investors of Important August 20th Deadline in Securities Class Action â€" TEVA – GlobeNewswire" on August 19, 2019

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 69,864 shares to 91,012 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019