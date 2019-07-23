As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Highfields Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $97.50 Million; Calamos Advisors Has Trimmed Its First Solar (FSLR) Stake by $14.46 Million; Share Price Rose

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 278,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 690,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.46M, down from 968,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 882,334 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 6.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.30M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.03 million, down from 11.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 25.58M shares traded or 36.76% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 03/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Teva sells OP business segment; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS – TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 5,075 shares to 361,278 shares, valued at $28.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 95,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 104.35% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $2.11 million for 832.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.64 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.12% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 228,361 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 132,332 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 1.42 million shares. Tradition Limited Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 22,060 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Moreover, Dsam Partners (London) Limited has 0.57% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 590,490 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 720,203 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Centurylink Inv Mngmt Communications has 0.54% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 24,906 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 0.16% or 61,530 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,200 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 10,814 shares. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 6,102 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors holds 3,643 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $600.21 million for 3.50 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.