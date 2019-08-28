As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD Sponsored Ads (TEVA) Share Price Declined, Sg Americas Securities Has Lowered Its Position by $7.89 Million; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Trimmed Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $354,914 as Shares Rose

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (TEVA) by 82.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 525,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 111,477 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 637,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 4.05 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 27/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI(R) in the United States; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.65. About 145,647 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:TRNO) by 15,065 shares to 30,864 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds Euro Stoxx 50 (FEZ) by 281,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 82% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Teva – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,978 shares to 16,543 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,257 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. $505,352 worth of stock was bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.