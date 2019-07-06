As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mkp Capital Management Lowered Holding by $637,500; Palisade Asset Management Has Lowered Omnicom Group (OMC) Position by $3.57 Million; Stock Value Rose

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 49,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,525 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 146,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 825,314 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc analyzed 42,500 shares as the company's stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 21.07M shares traded or 22.48% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $600.18M for 4.30 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $352.26M for 13.24 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.