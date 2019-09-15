As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Valuation Declined, Holder Hap Trading Cut Holding by $800,400; Cna Financial Has Raised Stake in Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) by $1.12 Million

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 80.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 266,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 65,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230,000, down from 332,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 19.36 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 26/03/2018 – Teva Pharma: Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets Treat Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 49.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 24,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 74,875 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43M, up from 49,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 182,878 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $621.62M for 3.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.50 million shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 236,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CPS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 1.57% more from 16.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Company holds 5,809 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Trellus Mngmt Limited Co holds 30,000 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management reported 1.30M shares stake. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) holds 153 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 287,827 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 582 shares. Swiss Natl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 32,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd invested in 6,989 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Lord Abbett Ltd Co holds 30,500 shares. D E Shaw & Com invested in 80,782 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 17,900 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0% or 17,300 shares.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 8,300 shares to 41,700 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,375 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).