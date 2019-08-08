As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Stock Declined, Holder Css Trimmed Position by $2.25 Million; As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lifted by $893,482 Its Position

Css Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.31. About 14.10 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 03/05/2018 – SCHULTZ SAYS THERE ARE NO M&A PLANS FOR TEVA RIGHT NOW; 19/04/2018 – TEVA SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2018 VIEW; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Teva Pharmaceuticals – 05/15/2018; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 14,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 124,357 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 109,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.11. About 2.40 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stock Yards Financial Bank Company owns 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,465 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,195 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eqis holds 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 63,957 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc holds 0.07% or 32,452 shares. Tillar owns 22,729 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. 6,782 were reported by Guardian Life Ins Of America. 3.69 million were reported by Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com. 13,979 were accumulated by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 535,776 shares. Somerset reported 43,786 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Westover Lc has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intrust Bancorporation Na invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,966 shares to 95,076 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,781 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,500 shares to 11,900 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy.