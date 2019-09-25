As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Market Valuation Declined, Springbok Capital Management Increased Its Position; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Valuation Declined While Banbury Partners Has Lifted Holding by $3.92 Million

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 68,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 449,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.92M, up from 381,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 367,318 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 22650% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 45,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 45,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 6.44 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Teva Pharmaceuticals – 05/15/2018; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 16/05/2018 – REG-NeuroSearch and Teva Pharmaceutical International enter into agreement on outstanding obligations; 19/04/2018 – TEVA SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2018 VIEW; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiger Legatus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 120,000 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Ami Asset has 2.19% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 767,013 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 57,587 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 87,863 shares. Earnest Ptnrs holds 0% or 63 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 362,002 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fmr Llc accumulated 8.56 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Commerce Ltd has 0.17% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Jpmorgan Chase has 670,179 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 8,338 shares. 26 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Releases Salentica Engageâ„¢ for Financial Advisors on Microsoft AppSource – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Dropped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Unveils New SS&C Intralinks Executive Team – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Plunged 17.8% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10,100 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS).