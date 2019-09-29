As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Call) (TEVA) Market Value Declined, Continental Advisors Lowered Its Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Eagle Global Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Cazzie David to Star and Write Amazon Comedy Series; 13/04/2018 – Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos say this is the most effective way to make tough decisions; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (TEVA) by 76.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 131,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $369,000, down from 171,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 17.33 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 23/05/2018 – The debt-ridden company is counting on the drug – fremanezumab – along with Huntington’s treatment Austedo, to help it return to growth; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to stakes in Teva and Monsanto in the first quarter; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CONFIRMED THAT FDA EXTENDED GOAL DATE OF BLA FOR FREMANEZUMAB

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $649.57M for 3.04 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.