As Teva Pharm (TEVA) Valuation Declined, Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Upped Its Stake; Ballentine Partners Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Trimmed by $350,460

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 14.43M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 09/04/2018 – Teva Chairman Says Tariffs Won’t Have Major Impact on Biotech (Video); 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 07/03/2018 – Teva Sells $4.5 Billion of Junk Bonds in High-Yield Debut Deal; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 03/05/2018 – Teva Raises Outlook After 1Q Results; 15/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to stakes in Teva and Monsanto in the first quarter; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH A/S: NEUROSEARCH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTL ENTER

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,234 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 8,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 79,438 shares to 95,546 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 13,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,396 are owned by Shelter Mutual Ins. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3.34 million shares. Hbk Invests LP has 21,121 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co Ny holds 6,070 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.32% or 8.73 million shares. Minnesota-based Mairs & Pwr has invested 3.39% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 93,386 are held by Blue Chip Prtn. 23 were reported by Lifeplan Fin Gru. Sit Invest Assoc has invested 0.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wms Limited Liability has 2,719 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,587 shares. 66,576 were reported by Kornitzer Ks. Hightower reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of owns 119,827 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Rech And Management invested in 600 shares.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN).

